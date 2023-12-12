Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song married? Why they're raising eyebrows

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brenda Song may be offering up a major clue about her life with Macaulay Culkin.

While in attendance for the wedding of close friend and Song's "Dollface" costar Kat Dennings, the "Get a Clue" actress sported what appears to be a wedding band alongside her gorgeous engagement ring.

In a photo of the couple snapped during the nuptials and shared by Vogue Dec. 11, the "Home Alone" star is seen wrapping his arms around Song as she holds onto his arm with her left hand, with both of her rings in clear view.

E! News has reached out to Song and Culkin's reps for comment and has not heard back.

The eyebrow-raising pic of the couple—who have been together for more than five years—comes after they got engaged last January.

Ahead of their milestone, Song, who shares Dakota, 2, and a baby boy with the actor, shared a rare glimpse into their life together.

"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," she told Esquire in 2020. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is."

It's a sentiment that Culkin has echoed about the "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum.

"You are absolutely everything," the 43-year-old told her during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."

In fact, for Culkin, home is where the heart is and he's far from alone.

"You've given me all my purpose," he continued. "You've given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

Keep reading for a look at the couple's suite sweet appearance with their kids at the actor's induction ceremony.

Shining Bright

Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023.

Right at Home

Culkin shared a hug with fiancée Song, who he has been dating for about five years.

Family Affair

Culkin and Song's son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, stepped out for his first public appearance.

Big Debut

The couple also showed off their second baby boy, whose birth was confirmed in March.

Special Bond

The pair named their eldest Dakota to honor Culkin's older sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Their younger son's name has yet to be revealed.

McCallister Reunion

Culkin's "Home Alone" costar Catherine O'Hara delivered a speech to celebrate his milestone.

Proud Movie Mom

"The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving "Home Alone" together is because of Culkin," the actress shared on stage. "It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure."

Not Alone

Paris Jackson also attended to support her godfather.

Can't Beat This Hug

Michael Jackson's daughter offered a hug to Culkin—a friend of the late singer—at the ceremony.

Emotional Moment

The "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum shed a tear while watching the unveiling.

Sibling Support

His siblings Quinn Culkin and Rory Culkin were by his side for the special day.

Love Is the New Black

Also among the presenters was Natasha Lyonne, who costarred with Culkin in 2003's "Party Monster."