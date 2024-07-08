Are Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce ready for baby No. 4? She says…

Originally appeared on E! Online

Another Baby Kelce could be on the way in the future.

Kylie Kelce has hinted that she and Jason Kelce aren't ruling out the possibility of trying for a fourth child. In fact, the retired NFL star's wife, who shares with her husband daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months, says she saved some of their kids' pajamas just in case they do end up having another baby.

"We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs," She, 32, told New York Magazine's "The Strategist" in a recent interview. "The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth."

In March, Jason Kelce, 36, debunked rumors that alleged that Kylie Kelce was expecting again. "Listen, Kylie, apparently, is pregnant with our fourth child," the former Philadelphia Eagles center joked to his brother Travis Kelce — known to his daughters as Uncle Travvy — on their "New Heights" podcast. "It's a boy."

Playing along, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, "What, no way!"

Jason Kelce continued, "In this made-up universe."

Back in September, Travis Kelce joked that his brother was Kylie's fourth kid, captioning a TikTok clip of a "New Heights" episode that featured her as a guest, "This woman is a SAINT! Takes care of 4 kids at home and even found the time to join the pod...Thanks Sis!!"

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real. While making an appearance on the "Today" show, the mama of three shared what she hopes her husband Jason Kelce does now that he is officially retired from the NFL.