‘Another Round' Wins Best International Film at the Oscars

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

Raise a glass for “Another Round.”

The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film.

“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Vinterburg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “Except this is something I’ve always imagined.”

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010.

“Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise.

Vinterburg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.

He dedicated part of his speech to his daughter, who he said died in a highway accident four days into shooting “Another Round.”

“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument," Vinterburg said. "So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened.”

