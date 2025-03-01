Celebrity News

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash

The 63-year-old singer helped form The Sequence, the first all-female group on the hip-hop trailblazing imprint Sugar Hill Records, becoming one of the first female groups to record a rap song.

By The Associated Press

Angie Stone
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, a member of the all-female hip hop trio The Sequence and known for the hit song “Wish I Didn't Miss You,” was killed early Saturday in a car crash. She was 63.

“Unfortunately, at around 4 a.m. while heading back to Atlanta from Alabama, the Sprinter flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig,” music producer Walter Millsap III told The Associated Press in an email. “Thankfully, all survived except for Angie."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The singer-songwriter created hits like “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” which reached No. 1 for 10 weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B airplay chart, “Baby” with legendary soul singer Betty Wright, another No. 1 hit, and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Brotha.”

She found a sweet spot in the early 2000s as neo-soul begin to dominate the R&B landscape with the emergence of singers like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Maxwell and D’Angelo.

Her 2001 album “Mahagony Soul” reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200, while 2007’s “The Art Of Love & War” peaked at No. 11.

r

Music & Musicians Feb 24

Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning singer with an intimate style, dies at 88

Celebrity News Feb 19

‘Wicked' choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

Saturday Night Live Feb 16

‘SNL 50' begins with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter duet, Steve Martin monologue

The church-grown singer was born in Columbia, South Carolina. She helped form The Sequence, the first all-female group on the hip-hop trailblazing imprint Sugar Hill Records, becoming one of the first female groups to record a rap song.

After finding success in the early 1980s, Stone later joined the trio Vertical Hold before launching her solo career.

A Soul Train Lady of Soul winner, Stone went on to showcase her acting chops with film roles in “The Hot Chick” starring Rob Schneider, “The Fighting Temptations” which starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé, and “Ride Along” led by Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

She also hit the Broadway stage as Big Mama Morton in “Chicago,” and she showcased her vulnerability on the reality TV shows “Celebrity Fit Club” and “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

——

Associated Press reporter Gary Gerard Hamilton contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us