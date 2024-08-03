Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of trying to ‘silence' her with NDA

Originally appeared on E! Online

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues.

Indeed, the "Maleficent" star and the "Bullet Train" actor — who split in 2016 — remain on opposite sides when it comes to their once-shared winery Château Miraval. The former couple purchased the French estate together in 2008 but have been at odds over the property since 2022, when Pitt, 60, sued Jolie, 49, for allegedly selling her stake in the winery without his consent.

Now, two years later, the civil suit as well as a separate custody battle between the parents of Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, carry on, with lawyers for the "Eternals" actress submitting new court documents in the Château Miraval case Aug. 1.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has requested to change her name. The 18-year-old has filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname according to several reports. The documents were filed on Monday, May 27, which also happened to be Shiloh’s milestone birthday.

In their latest filing, obtained by E! News Aug. 2, Jolie's team supports her previous motion to have Pitt turn over his records involving a 2016 plane incident, during which — Jolie alleged in a 2022 court filing — Pitt choked one of their six children. The motion was previously called a "sensationalist fishing expedition" by Pitt's attorneys in a filing obtained by E! News July 17.

However, Jolie's legal team said "she is simply defending herself from Pitt’s baseless allegations."

E! News has reached out to Pitt's team, who is not commenting.

"Pitt’s narrative is that this case is just about a 'business dispute,'" the docs later state. "But that is Pitt’s theory. Jolie’s theory is that this case is about Pitt’s attempt to use Miraval as leverage to control and enforce her silence. The jury will decide what the evidence shows, but for now, Jolie is entitled to gather the evidence she needs to support her theory."

Jolie's team also notes in the docs that she "was not acting with malice" by selling her stake in the winery.

"It was Pitt that refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA," the filing alleges, "enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."

The conversation involving NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) has been an ongoing one, given that a judge recently ordered Jolie to produce eight years' worth of them.

In a court filing obtained by E! News in April, a judge granted Pitt's motion to order Jolie to produce, within 60 calendar days, "all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control" along with a "privilege log including sufficient factual information regarding any and all responsive documents that Jolie asserts are privileged to allow Plaintiffs to evaluate the merits of Jolie's assertions of privilege."