The Bahamas

American Tourist Dies at Sandals Resort in Bahamas After Having COVID-Related Symptoms, Police Say

An official cause of death is pending for the man, who was believed to be in his 70s and was staying at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, police said

Sandals Bahamas
Getty Images

An American tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, is believed to be in his 70s and no foul play is suspected, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death, but a preliminary investigation shows the man was experiencing Covid-related symptoms, a police spokeswoman said.

"As a result, he was tested ... he tested positive," police said in a statement. "Subsequently, he self quarantined."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

The BahamasSandals Resort
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us