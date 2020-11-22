American Music Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

With Taraji P. Henson hosting the star-studded 2020 American Music Awards, the show was anything but boring.

Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and many more artists took the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Sunday night.

However, viewers may have noticed some differences during this year's ceremony. For one, there were safety precautions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the 2020 American Music Awards introduced new categories: Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight each, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nominations. Some first-time nominees include DaBaby and Doja Cat.

So with that in mind, check out the list of winners below to see if your favorite star went home with an award Sunday night.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

WINNER: BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

WINNER: Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

The Weeknd, "After Hours"

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"

WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"

WINNER: Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"

Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

WINNER: Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, "My Turn"

Lil Uzi Vert, 'Eternal Atake"

WNNER: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

WINNER: The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, "Hot Pink"

Summer Walker, "Over It"

WINNER: The Weeknd, "After Hours"

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

Summer Walker, "Playing Games"

WINNER: The Weeknd, "Heartless"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN

WINNER: Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalia

FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN

Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"

FAVORITE SONG - LATIN

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

WINNER: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

WINNER: twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

WINNER: Lauren Daiglefor

KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: "Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"

