Movie night just got more budget-friendly.

AMC Theatres will cut ticket prices in half every Wednesday starting July 9 for members of its free loyalty program, AMC Stubs. The “50% Off Wednesdays” promotion will be available all day at AMC locations nationwide and also applies to brand-new movie releases.

The discount is open to all 36 million current AMC Stubs members, and anyone can join the program for free. While premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema still come with extra charges, the base ticket price will be reduced by 50% across the board.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to create the preeminent moviegoing environment,” AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said. “Now, we also are pleased to make moviegoing more affordable.”

The new pricing initiative comes as the box office sees encouraging signs of life this spring, according to AMC. That surge follows significant struggles after the COVID-19 pandemic for movie theaters, combatted with the decade-long battle they have been entrenched in against streaming services.

"Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery. But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend," Aron added.

Targeting the "moviegoing audience who looks first for a great value," Aron said the company hopes to replicate the success of “Discount Tuesdays,” which has become one of AMC’s busiest days of the week.

AMC Stubs membership also includes reward points, birthday treats and other perks. AMC is the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., operating hundreds of locations.

