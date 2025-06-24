Amber Heard shares glimpse into first acting role since Johnny Depp trial

Originally appeared on E! Online

As she prepares to star in Jeremy O. Harris’ new play "Spirit of the People" alongside Brandon Flynn, her first role since her legal showdown with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended, the "Aquaman" actress shared a rare glimpse into the rehearsal process.

The 39-year-old’s return to the spotlight comes three years after the "Stand" actress and Depp faced off in court after he accused her of defamation.

And after being a hot topic of public opinion for the six-week duration of the trial — where she was found liable for defaming Depp — she wanted nothing more than to focus on her family, including daughter Oonagh Paige, 4, and newborn twins Ocean and Agnes.

"I get to be a mom full time," Heard told Today’s Savannah Guthrie in June 2022, "where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

As for what she might one day tell her kids about what unfolded in the courtroom? "I think no matter what, it will mean something," the actress, whose case with Depp was ultimately settled in December 2022, explained. "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

For his part, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor recently expressed that he felt like a “sucker” for falling in love with Heard despite having grown up in what he deemed a childhood home without love.

But with their legal battle in the past, Heard and Oonagh have since left all the negativity behind and moved to Madrid for a change of scenery.

"I love Spain so much," Heard said in Spanish, as seen in a TikTok posted in May 2023, per People. Asked if she planned on staying, she replied, "I hope so. Yes, I love living here.”

And upon announcing that she welcomed her twins last month, Heard shared how much she adores motherhood.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget," she wrote on Instagram May 11. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full."

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever," she gushed. "I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

But at the time, the decision to open up about her family life with the world didn’t come easy.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business,” she wrote on Instagram after welcoming her baby girl in July 2021. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

