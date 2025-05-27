Originally appeared on E! Online

Janet Jackson and her fans are together again.

When the 59-year-old took to the stage at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 to perform "Someone to Call My Lover" and "All for You," it marked her first televised performance in seven years.

Donning a white bomber jacket and loose denim for the major milestone, she showed off her moves alongside several shirtless, chiseled backup dancers for the spectacle.

Ahead of her performance, Jackson shared her excitement for her return on social media.

“Thank you so much, AMAs,” she captioned a May 13 post. “It’s an honor. We look forward to being on your stage again. See you in Vegas!”

But wait, there’s more: in addition to her epic performance, Jackson was also this year’s recipient of the AMA’s Icon Award. The honor was given in recognition of her decades-spanning career and the “undeniable cultural and global influence” she’s had over the music industry.

Throughout her 50-year career, the multi-hyphenate has earned five Grammys, two Emmys, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination, in addition to dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson's performance also falls amid her current six-show residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theater, where she’ll perform until May 31.

Also getting out on the floor at the 2025 AMAs? Jennifer Lopez, who returned as host after 10 years.

Her return almost didn’t come to be, however — J.Lo revealed she suffered an injury while rehearsing for the award show. In a series of images shared to social media on May 13, the 55-year-old held an ice pack to her eye as she showed off a swollen nose bearing a cut across the bridge.

Thankfully, there was no lasting damage. "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond," she wrote in a subsequent update. "A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

Just in time, too. After all, the AMAs are a special place for J.Lo.

“I have a long history with the AMAS, from watching it as a little girl to dreaming about being there one day myself,” she shared in an interview ahead of the show. “It’s just a special award show for me.”