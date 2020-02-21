Amanda Bynes Shares Candid Video With ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ Fiancé

Amanda Bynes is living in a state of post-engagement bliss and it's all thanks to one guy.

On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed she's now engaged to the "love of my life." She shared the news alongside a photo of her silver ring and his gold band, although she made an effort to conceal his face at first.

Then, after much pleading from her many followers, the "Easy A" star revealed the man who she wants to spend the rest of her life with: Paul Michael. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that Bynes had met Michael in rehab and they'd been dating for about two or three months. And, despite the short courtship, the insider confirmed the engagement is definitely real.

Now, with the news out, the star is freely and happily sharing photos of herself and her future hubby.

In the latest pictures shared by Bynes, her fiancé's face is clean-shaven and he's ditched the glasses to achieve a more suave look. She captioned the moment, "Myloveispaul."

Candace Cameron Bure Is Happy to See Amanda Bynes Return

And moments later, she uploaded a video with Michael in which she gushed over his "drop dead gorgeous" appearance. "He's also the best person on the face of the earth," she added.

Then, she revealed the video wasn't just to brag about her fiancé. Instead, she said, "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

It seems the star's doing well despite making headlines in December, when a source confirmed she'd left her sober living facility and dropped out of her bachelor's degree program. As a source said at the time, "She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay."

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: