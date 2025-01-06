All the details on Zendaya's engagement ring from Tom Holland

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Holland and Zendaya have entered a marvelous new chapter.

One day before multiple outlets confirmed the "Spider-Man" stars had gotten engaged, she put her stunning engagement ring on display during the 2025 Golden Globes Jan. 5. As for the details behind the new bling?

Zendaya’s ring appears to be the 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring by British jewelry designer Jessica McCormack, with her website detailing a Georgian style cut-down setting in 18k white gold & yellow gold.

E! has reached out to Zendaya and Holland’s reps but have not heard back.

Zendaya during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The couple — whose romance went public in 2021 — not publicly confirmed the news.

At the 2025 Golden Globes — where Zendaya was up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy — she turned heads, not just by her gorgeous burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown. But also for her accessories as she was dripping in Bvlgari jewels on her neck and right hand, through the ring on that finger went without a label. And while she had the internet talking engagement, she played coy when addressing the news to another new bride-to-be.

The Los Angeles Times noted in an article published on Jan. 5, as a reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it, Zendaya responded by showing off her own ring. And when outright asked if she was engaged, the actress simply responded with a shrug and telling smile.

If the nod to the next step of her and Holland’s relationship wasn’t enough, the Emmy winner also put a subtle letter “T” tattoo on display on her ribcage as she poked through the gown throughout the evening.

While Holland didn’t join his fiancée at the ceremony, the "Challengers" star recently gushed over his work ethic.

“He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does,” Zendaya told Vanity Fair in November. “He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”