Adult Ralphie Revisits Childhood Home in New ‘Christmas Story' Sequel Pics

We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Still wearing his trademark tortoise shell glasses, Ralphie is now a father of two himself in a movie Billingsley told People is a tribute to Darren McGavin, the late actor who played his father, known as The Old Man, in the original 1983 film.

Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It remains to be seen if an adult Ralphie will be battling belligerent furnaces, ogling sexy leg lamps or weaving tapestries of obscenity above Lake Michigan like The Old Man once did.

The photos show Ralphie wrangling with a Christmas tree, reading a story to his smiling family from an enormous book, and pressing against the glass outside a department store with his wife and children. No word on whether he's eying a replacement for his trusty Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle.

Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

We also get a glimpse at the grown-up version of another beloved character, Ralphie's buddy Schwartz.

Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Actor R.D. Robb returns to play Schwartz, and he's joined by other beloved members of the original cast, including Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger brother Randy, Scott Schwartz as his friend Flick (stuck? stuck!), and Zack Ward as yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus.

The photos from the movie, which comes out on Nov. 17, follow the release of the first trailer on Oct. 17, which gave a quick glimpse of an adult Ralphie with throwback shots and famous lines from the original movie.

Billingsley told People that fans can expect some familiar sets from the original movie, from Ralphie's house to the home of the turkey-stealing Bumpus hounds.

“To get those details right was such an important aspect to us that all those pieces had to align ... (we had) to have the story right,” he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: