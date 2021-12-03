Adele Reveals the One Celeb She Still Wants to Meet: ‘I Think I Would Actually Cry'

Adele has revealed the one celebrity she'd still like to meet, and the answer may surprise you!

During a makeup video with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, the 33-year-old music icon gushed about meeting Oprah Winfrey recently for an interview during her "Adele One Night Only" special on CBS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"She’s so normal," Adele said of Winfrey. "No, honestly. It was wild.

"My boyfriend came with me up to the compound. The interview was amazing and then we had lunch with her and stuff like that and it was so normal. But every now and then we catch ourselves being like, 'What the f---? It’s f---ing Oprah!'"

"I don’t remember never not knowing of Oprah," she said, adding, "It was just phenomenal. Yeah, she’s the nicest woman."

NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, then asked if there was anyone Adele admired but has yet to meet.

"Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now," Adele said. "I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger."

Johnson extended a sweet gesture to the singer after he and his wife were unable to attend a recent show of hers.

"He sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn’t make my show," she said. "Literally I fell off my chair."

But her love for him is strictly platonic.

"Oh, yeah, it’s not like I’ve got a crush or anything," she said. "He's amazing. He’s just incredible. I just want him to be my mate. I want him to be my friend."

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: