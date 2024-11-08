Actor Rashida Jones breaks her silence on dad Quincy Jones' death

Rashida Jones is paying tribute to an icon, culture shifter, genius and, most importantly, her late father, Quincy Jones.

Quincy Jones, who worked with a slew of iconic singers like Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died on Nov. 4 at the age of 91.

Days after the legendary music producer’s death, the 48-year-old actor and Quincy Jones’ daughter penned an emotional and heartfelt message about life with her dad.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” “The Office” actor wrote alongside a throwback photo of her as a baby with her dad snuggling her to his face. “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed.”

Rashida Jones, who is one of Quincy Jones’ seven children, wrote that her father would “smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me.”

“He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” the “Parks and Recreation” star continued. “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love.”

She wrote that he made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen, to which she said, “That’s his legacy.”

Rashida Jones concluded by writing that she was “fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones’ mom, Peggy Lipton, were married from 1974 to 1990. They also shared daughter Kidada Jones.

The pioneering musician was married three times and had seven children with five different women.

His family would later confirm the news of his death in a statement to NBC News, adding in part, “Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Back in July when appearing on TODAY, Rashida Jones recalled life growing up with her father, saying she and her siblings have a “deep appreciation” for being “exposed to the best music, the best artists, the coolest family vibe.”

She also reflected on experiencing the “We Are the World” recording, which Quincy Jones produced and conducted. While “no one was allowed in” the room, she remembered being “around before and after” and Michael Jackson perfecting his part.

“I remember my dad being extremely tired,” she added. “They made a whole song in, like, a night. It’s so crazy, with the biggest people in the world.”

Rashida Jones had such a dear connection with her dad that in 2018, she wrote and directed his documentary “Quincy.” It won a Grammy for best music film.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: