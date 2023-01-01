Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable' Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalized after a snow plowing accident, his representative Sam Mast said to NBC News.
Renner is said to be in critical but stable condition "with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."
"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast said.
No further details were immediately available.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.