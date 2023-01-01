jeremy renner

Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable' Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalized after a snow plowing accident, his representative Sam Mast said to NBC News.

Renner is said to be in critical but stable condition "with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast said.

No further details were immediately available.

