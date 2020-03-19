Actor Daniel Dae Kim Announces He Has Coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who is a producer on "The Good Doctor" and appeared in several episodes last year, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B97DQshgJIN/

Kim said in an Instagram video from his house in Hawaii that while flying home from a shoot in New York — where he was playing a doctor helping with a flu pandemic — he noticed an itch in his throat, followed by a tightness in his chest and body aches that prompted him to get tested.

Kim, who starred in "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O," says he was not hospitalized, and began feeling better within a few days.

“Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim has penned a thank you letter to his fans on Facebook after he left the television show over a reported pay dispute. Kim and co-star Grace Park, who are both Asian American, were reportedly earning 10 to 15 percent less than white co-stars.

"I'm not 100 percent, but I'm close," he said.