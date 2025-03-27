ACM Awards 2025 nominees announced: See the list

So many amazing artists have been nominated for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards!

Two categories — entertainer of the year and album of the year — were exclusively announced on TODAY on March 27.

In the entertainer of the year category, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and more stars will go head-to-head for the highly coveted award.

Not only that, but there’s some fierce competition for album of the year too. Some stars who are nominated in that category are Post Malone for “F-1 Trillion,” Lainey Wilson for “Whirlwind” and Megan Moroney for “Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine).”

The award show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 and will stream on Prime Video. Scroll below to see the list of nominees for the 60th ACM Awards.

Entertainer of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))

Megan Moroney — "Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)"

Producer: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Jelly Roll — "Beautifully Broken"

Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Zach Top — "Cold Beer & Country Music"

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

Post Malone — "F-1 Trillion"

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

Lainey Wilson — "Whirlwind"

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group of the year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New female artist of the year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New male artist of the year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New duo or group of the year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Single of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Record Company-Label: American Dogwood / EMPIRE

"Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

"You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

Song of the year (awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s))

"4x4xU" — Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

"The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

"Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak

Publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

"You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Music event of the year (awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s))

"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Record Company-Label: Mercury Records / Republic Records

"I’m Gonna Love You" — Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

"We don’t fight anymore" — Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

"You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

Visual media of the year (awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s))

"4x4xU" — Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Dano Cerny

"Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson

Producer: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney

"I’m Gonna Love You" — Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

"Think I’m In Love With You" — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

"You look like you love me" — Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Whale Tale Music

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

Artist-songwriter of the year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

