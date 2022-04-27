Johnny Depp

A Makeup Company Weighed in on the Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Trial After Its Product Was Shown in Court

The makeup company said the product shown in court was released in December 2017, months after Heard and Depp had split

This combination of photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard inside the courtroom for Depp’s libel suit against Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Depp has accused Heard of indirectly defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece that she wrote for The Washington Post.
Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP

Makeup company Milani Cosmetics published a video on TikTok that appeared to contradict the narrative Amber Heard’s attorneys presented in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation case. But now a source close to Heard says the attorney's words are being interpreted incorrectly.

Heard’s attorneys claimed in their opening statements that she used the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit during her relationship with Depp to hide bruises that her attorney said were caused by domestic violence.

“This was what she used,” attorney J. Ben Rottenborn said in his opening statement. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use these to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

Rottenborn and another of Heard’s attorneys, Elaine Bredehoft, held up the makeup kit in court while talking about Heard’s covering her alleged bruising. While they did not mention the brand or the kit by name, the gold letters “MILANI” were visible on the front of the product they held, and Milani Cosmetics later said it was one of its products.

