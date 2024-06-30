Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron reveal the explicit original title for their new rom-com ‘A Family Affair'

The original title for Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s new Netflix movie was the opposite of family friendly.

In a recent interview with People, Kidman and her “A Family Affair” co-star Zac Efron revealed the movie’s explicit working title.

“Originally, it had a different title,” Kidman said, as Efron chimed in with the original name: “It was called Motherf-----.”

“Beeped out,” Kidman clarified. “Somehow that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title.”

The raunchy original title is what caught the actors’ eyes and drew them to the script.

“That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It’s like, what on Earth could this be about?” Efron said.

The PG-13 film “A Family Affair," which hit Netflix June 28, marks Kidman and Efron's second time playing onscreen love interests. The actors originally worked together more than a decade prior in the 2012 movie “The Paperboy.”

The “Iron Claw” star said that the enthusiasm to work together again was mutual and said they both “jumped at” the opportunity.

“It was like, this is perfect,” he said. “What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun.”

The actor also revealed that he was “still so enamored” with Kidman after all these years.

"There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realize who I’m working with a lot," he said.

“I think that was more pronounced during ‘The Paperboy’ because I was a lot younger,” he added. “I was very nervous back then.”

The romantic comedy stars Kidman and Efron alongside Kathy Bates and Joey King. In the movie, Efron takes on the role of movie star Chris Cole with King portraying his personal assistant, Zara. Kidman plays Zara's mom, Brooke, while Bates plays her grandmother, Leila.

Chris proves to be a high maintenance boss for Zara. After cleaning up one too many of his messes, she deems him too self-centered to ever promote her and decides to quit. When he tries to get Zara to return to work with a new title, he ends up meeting Brooke. A whirlwind romance ensues, which Zara tries to personally shut down.

While Efron was excited to reunite with Kidman again, for King, working with him was a dream come true.

The “Kissing Booth” star said during an interview with "Etalk" that “obsessed is an understatement” when it came to the “High School Musical” franchise.

“Zac was my everything when I was younger, and you still are, Zac. There’s so many moments that are pinch me over the years and this is definitely one of them,” she said, before joking, “And I never want to work with you again.

“You lived up to the hype, man,” she added.

