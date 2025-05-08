3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shares stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brad Arnold has shared a major health update.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 3 Doors Down frontman revealed he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in a May 7 update to fans.

“I've been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital,” the 46-year-old said in a video shared in a joint Instagram post with band members Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts and Justin Biltonen, “and got it checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma.”

For reference, clear cell renal cell carcinoma is a type of kidney cancer that “affects the tubules that filter waste from your blood” and is the most common type of kidney cancer, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Arnold also explained that his cancer had metastasized in his lungs, meaning he had received a stage 4 diagnosis.

In addition to the “not so good news,” Arnold announced that the band would regretfully have to cancel its upcoming summer tour, which was set to begin on May 15 in Florida.

READ: Katie Thurston Shares She’s in Medically Induced Menopause Amid Cancer Journey

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Despite the difficult health update, though, the “Kryptonite” singer said that he was “not scared of it at all” and called on fans to lift him and his family up in thoughts and prayers.

“We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything,” Arnold continued. “So, I have no fear.”

The singer ended his announcement with a lighthearted quip about how he would be listening to the 3 Doors Down song “It’s Not My Time” on repeat. The 2008 hit includes the lyrics, “This could be the end of me / And everything I know / But it's not my time, I'm not going.”

Following Arnold’s health update, fellow musician Scott Stapp — whose band Creed was set to co-headline multiple stops on the 3 Doors Down tour during the summer — shared his encouragement in the comments.

“If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother,” Stapp wrote. “You and your family are in my prayers daily. We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro.”