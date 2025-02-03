The Super Bowl for 2025 is coming up, and so is the big game's highly anticipated halftime show.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the NFL title game, coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans. They’ll face Jaylon Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, making Super Bowl LIX a rematch of the same teams two years ago, when the Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.

Last year, Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas.

The game will also see Kendrick Lamar, who just won Grammys five Grammys for "Not Like Us," perform at halftime.

The rap megastar, who has won more than 20 Grammys, said he’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem in 2022.

Lamar will be joined on stage by Grammy winner SZA — his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. The singer appeared on Lamar’s recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple of songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn.

The duo’s previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.” Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Lamar and SZA will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer, stopping at Soldier Field in Chicago June 6.

Who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show last year?

The halftime show in 2024 during Super Bowl LVII was headlined by Usher, alongside a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am. The year before that, Rihanna was the headlined the show.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX?

The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.”

Ledisi will perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing ” as part of the pregame performances.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language. Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

When, where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox.

Where and how to watch Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners. Fox will also stream the game live on streaming service Tubi, which was aquired by Fox Corporation in 2020.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS.