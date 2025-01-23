Academy Awards

And the 2025 Oscar nomination goes to…: See the full list

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will read this year's nominees at 8:30 a.m. ET.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday following two delays due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will read this year's nominees across 23 categories beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the announcement via an array of platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy's social network sites, ABC's “Good Morning America,” as well as on Disney+ and Hulu. 

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Oscar nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on Jan. 17. With wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas around Los Angeles, the academy extended its voting window and landed on Thursday for its nominations announcement.

The Academy Awards will be held on the ceremony's original date of Sunday, March 2, with Conan O'Brien serving as host.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best picture

Actress in a leading role

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 7 hours ago

The Oscar nominations are Thursday. Here's what to look for

Sean "Diddy" Combs 10 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sues man who claimed to have incriminating sex tapes, says they didn't exist

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a supporting role

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Actor in a supporting role

Directing

Original screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated feature film

Cinematography

Costume design

Sound

Live action short film

Animated short film

Original score

Original song

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

International feature film

Makeup and hairstyling

Production design

Film editing

Visual effects

This article tagged under:

Academy Awards
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us