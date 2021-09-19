2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The 2021 Emmys are unlike any of the Emmy Awards of years past thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, which included a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Broadcasted live on CBS and Paramount+, the Emmys is taking place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, instead of the usual Microsoft Theater.

The Emmy Awards are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer as the show aims to make it a celebration for all.

“The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

See the full list of winners from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Steven Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Series

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Best Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O’Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Michael K Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Aidy Bryant, "SNL"

Kate McKinnon, "SNL"

Cecily Strong, "SNL"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Kenan Thompson, "SNL"

Bowen Yang, "SNL"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, "Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water")

Benjamin Caron, "The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale")

Jessica Hobbs, "The Crown" (Episode: "War")

Liz Garbus, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness")

Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal")

Steven Canals, "Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale")

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Thomas Kail, "Hamilton"

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Sam Miller, " "I May Destroy You"

Craig Zobel, "Mare of Easttown"

Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit"

Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad"

Matt Shakman, "WandaVision"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, "B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot")

Susanna Fogel, "The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency")

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line")

James Widdoes, "Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")

Zach Braff, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits")

MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You")

Declan Lowney, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Steve Yockey, "The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency")

Meredith Scardino, "Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot")

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line")

Maya Erskine, "PEN15" (Episode: "Play")

Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, "Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, "The Crown" (Episode: "War")

Rebecca Sonnenshine, "The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know")

Yahlin Chang, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home")

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown")

Dave Filoni, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi")

Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue")

Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy, "Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale")

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Brad Ingelsby, "Mare of Easttown"

Scott Frank, "The Queen's Gambit"

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, "WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!")

Jac Schaeffer, "WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience")

Laura Donney, "WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On")

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

"The Amber Ruffin Show"

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"

"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"

"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

"Bo Burnham: Inside"

"David Byrne's American Utopia"

"8:46" – Dave Chappelle

"Friends: The Reunion"

"Hamilton"

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote"