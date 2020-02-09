2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

See pictures of some of the most memorable looks from the 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet

18 photos
1/18
eff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Penélope Cruz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
2/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
(L-R) Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
3/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
4/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
5/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
6/18
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
7/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Antonio Banderas attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
8/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
9/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
10/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
11/18
Robyn Beck/AFP
Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
12/18
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Writer-director Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
13/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bong Joon Ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
14/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
15/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
L-R) Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
16/18
Eric McCandless/Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
17/18
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
18/18
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

This article tagged under:

OscarsAcademy AwardsRed carpet

