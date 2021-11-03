Ōme City

A 90-minute train ride northwest of Tokyo station, Ōme is practically one city; two-worlds all on its own. Really, Ōme is the place for those who like variety—urban life lite nestled in verdant nature. First, there’s the city proper—Japan’s version of mid-century retro and home to multiple shops. And from the Sawanoi Ozawa brewery—which, at 300 years old, is the oldest sake brewery in the Tokyo region—there are spectacular views of mountains and the Mitake valley in Okutama. Another way to get up close with the hills, rivers, and gorges is via raft, with the gentle Tamagawa (“Tama”) River as tour guide. One can’t-miss site in the area: Mount Mitake, which crowns the Chichibu Tama Kai National Park.