Wicker Park Things to Do: Food, Summer Events, Farmers Markets and More

Looking for ways to spend your summer days in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood?

As the city begins to open back up, Chicago Today is thrilled to hit the streets once again and this Friday, we're spending our show showing off the best of Wicker Park, bringing you details on community events that you’ll be able to check out.

First up, farmer’s markets are back! Vendors are at full capacity and ready for the public for their 21st season.

Plus, all activities, like yoga and Pilates, are also back with limited capacity. They’re even trying to work out a return to Wicker Park Fest in July…stay tuned for details!

There are plant sales and more coming alive throughout the community, check out wickerparkbucktown.com to stay up to date on the latest!

Relax with a delicious cocktail on the patio at Big Star or check out dining hotspot Etta on North Avenue.

Hit up long-time Wicker Park stores like Vintage Underground and Una Mae’s, or new hotspots like ChiBoys, offering chic Chicago-inspired loungewear.

Get back out there and enjoy your neighborhoods, Chicago!

Eat, Drink and Shop in Wicker Park

Wicker Park Chamber of Commerce: http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/

Big Star: http://www.bigstarchicago.com

Vintage Underground: http://chicagovintageunderground.com/

Una Mae’s: https://www.unamaeschicago.com/

ChiBoys: https://chiboys.com/

Etta: https://ettarestaurant.com/

