Chicago Today

St. Patrick's Day

Where to Find St. Patrick's Day Treats in the Chicago Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day often involves a few pints of beer or some Irish whiskey, but how about making it a little sweeter this year?

Chicago Today asked some of our favorite local bakeries and sweet spots to show us their best St. Patrick's Day treats, so you can know what to order ASAP.

Watch the video above for a glimpse at some of the tasty treats and check below for links on how you can get some:

Cone Gourmet Ice Cream: http://conechicago.com/

Weber’s Bakery: https://www.webersbakery.com/

Kirshbaum Bakery  https://kirschbaumsbakery.com/

ECBG Cake Studio: https://ecbg-cake-studio-llc.square.site/

