Want to Feel Like You’re at a Party While Social Distancing? Binge-Watch These Movies

We're all craving a social life right now, but if you want to feel like you're having a party while still social distancing, these iconic films should help you out.

"Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall teamed up with comedian and cannabis activist Tommy Chong of "Cheech and Chong" fame to put together their top flicks for bringing the party to your living room.

Here are their top party movies to binge-watch:

Matthew Rodrigues

5.) Half Baked

4.) Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle

3.) Weeds (even though it’s a series)

2.) Pineapple Express

1.) Cheech and Chong: Up in Smoke

Cortney Hall

5.) American Pie

4.) Old School

3.) Dazed and Confused

2.) Almost Famous

1.) House Party

Tommy Chong

5.) Badlands

4.) The God’s Must Be Crazy

3.) Cheech and Chong: Still Smokin’

2.) Cheech and Chong: Nice Dreams

1.) Cheech and Chong : Up in Smoke