‘Trading Spaces’ Star Mikel Welch Shows Us How to DIY Leaf Artwork at Home

Art projects can be a great way to spend your time while stuck inside.

Designer Mikel Welch, of "Trading Spaces," "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Murder House Flip," showed "Chicago Today" how to make beautiful "leaf art."

Check out his instructions below and comment below with your artwork ideas!

STEP #1

Head outdoors and gather an assortment of leaves in various shapes, sizes, and hues. You'll want to pick leaves directly off of branches or stems as opposed to picking fallen leaves off the ground. This will ensure peak color and freshness.

STEP #2

Place each preserved leaf between two sheets of wax paper (optional) and set it inside the middle of a heavy book. Close the book and place another book or heavy object on top to weigh it down. Let it "press" for at least two to three days.

STEP #3

Remove the backing from each of your float frames and lay them out flat. Experiment with arranging your leaves on top of the backings until you have the look you want. Carefully secure the leaves in place onto the backings with a few pieces of double-sided tape strategically placed on the backs of the leaves. Place the backings back into the frames so that the "right side" of the plants are visible from the front and lock them in place.