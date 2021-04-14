Chicago Today

Garfield Park Conservatory

Top Spring Plant Tips From a Floriculturist at the Garfield Park Conservatory

Before you buy new greenery, you'll also want to make sure you refresh and rejuvenate the plants you already have - indoor or outdoor

Getting ready for spring planting?

Before you buy new greenery, you'll also want to make sure you refresh and rejuvenate the plants you already have - indoor or outdoor.

Terri Reardon, floriculturist foreman at Chicago's iconic Garfield Park Conservatory, offered up tips for how to ensure you get new blooms with existing plants this season.

"Great grooming: refresh, restore and rejuvenate,” Reardon told "Chicago Today." "This theme is important because it can mean the difference between a plant that merely survives, and one that thrives."

So what should you do?

  • ​Refresh existing plants
    • root prune
    • deadhead
    • refresh by removing spent foliage
  • ​Restore when overgrown
    • divide a plant
    • selectively prune and shape to restore esthetically pleasing appearance
    • also save money by using similar techniques to make more plants!
  • ​Rejuvenate to return to health
    • up-pot to a larger container
    • Use fresh soil and slow-release fertilizer

The Garfield Park Conservatory has reopened its doors during the COVID pandemic using a new reservation system. Considered one of the largest and most stunning botanical conservatories in the country, the conservatory also offers up classes for those looking to work on their green thumbs.

