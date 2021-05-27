This Suburban Mini Golf Course is Known Around the World for Its Unusual Setup

Nestled in suburban Lincolnshire sits the self-described "World's Most Unusual Golf Course."

It's a mini-golf course that features 18 holes, 19 moving obstacles and seven water holes, offering "a fun and challenging experience for pros and first time golfers alike."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The legendary mini golf course Par-King first opened in the 1950s in Morton Grove, where it was known as 4G Fairways. Then, in the 1960’s, it was branded by the country’s leading trade magazine as “Minigolf’s Taj Mahal” and noted to be the most elaborate 18-hole minigolf in the nation, according to the course's website.

"We moved it once, and then we opened a new course here in Lincolnshire. It's twice as big and has all the best features," Par-King owner George Boznos told NBC Chicago Today.

The Lincolnshire course is more than double the size of the original and features themed holes that include the Willis Tower, Mount Rushmore, a roller coaster and more.

"There's something here for everybody," Boznos said. "So we've got a little gambling aspect to the course, no matter what your interest, you'll find a little something here that's unique that you might enjoy."

The course, which was also voted among the Top 10 courses in America by the Travel Channel, costs $9 to play, $10 on weekend evenings and is cash only.

Summer hours, which will see the course open every day of the week, begin on June 5, but for now the course is only open on weekends, including this Memorial Day weekend.