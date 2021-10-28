Things to Do This Halloween Weekend in Chicago to Get Into the Spooky Spirit

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend in Chicago?

There will be plenty of tricks and treats and scares and screams across the city this weekend. NBC's Chicago Today put together a list of ways to enjoy the holiday weekend in style.

Here's what's happening:

1. Go to a Haunted House

If you're looking for the classic Halloween fright, there are no shortage of epic haunted houses in the Chicago area.

There's a brand-new location of the 13th Floor Chicago haunted house in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison has opened for the first time in Joliet.

For a complete guide to haunted houses across the area, click here.

2. Check Out TILT Terror Night

The former Hancock Building will be transforming its 360 Chicago for "a special after dark experience."

Check out Chicago's highest thrill ride, with killer views and special Halloween-themed cocktails.

Get your tickets for TILT Terror Nights at 360 Chicago.

3. Hit Up Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up in Goose Island

There's no better way to get into the fall spirit than pumpkins and ax throwing. But that's exactly what Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up in the city's Goose Island neighborhood offers - and then some.

But act quick because Halloween is the final weekend for the pop-up event.

Check it out here.

4. Join the North Halsted Halloween Parade

Check out the festive Halloween parade at 6 p.m. Sunday. Chicago Today Host Matt Rodriguez will be hosting the fun, which steps off at Halsted and Aldine and travels to Waveland.

The event is free and open to the public. There will also be after parties and a costume contest.

Details here: https://northalsted.com/events/halloween/

5. Go on a Ghost Tour

Ghosts and gangster and massacres, oh my! Just in time for Halloween, you can take a tour to learn about spooky history and ghost stories in the city.

The tour is guided by Weird Chicago Tours. There's everything from the Devil in the White City tour bus, which follows the story of serial killer H.H. Holmes.

There's the Haunted History Bus Tour, which covers mob history from John Dillinger to Al Capone, and even visits the site of the Saint Valentine's Day massacre.

And there's the Haunted History Walking Tour, which covers two miles of additional mob history.

More details can be found here.

6. Check Out Arts in the Dark

Halloween in Chicago is about to get a lot more colorful. At least that is the goal for artists and creatives across the city participating in the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, which returns to Chicago for its seventh year Saturday.

The parade, which takes place from from 6-8 p.m., will march down State Street as part of the grand finale of the city's "Halloweek" program.

Details here.

7. Watch a Spooky Movie Premiere

The First Folio Theater in Oak Brook will show a premiere of "The Jigsaw Bride" this weekend.

The movie is a tale of gothic horror and suspense, transporting viewers to the world of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

The production runs through mid-November, but there's no time like Halloween to get you into the spooky spirit.

Details on the premiere here.