The Handmaid's Tale Crew Is Apparently Big Fans of One Chicago Sports Team

Chicago plays a big role in the narrative of the newest season of Handmaid’s Tale, but it’s not just what’s on the screen representing the city.

Apparently, star Elisabeth Moss is spreading her love of one Chicago sports team.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I sort of shoot the show in like a sea of Cubs hats,” Max Minghella, who plays Moss’ love interest Nick Blaine on the hit Hulu show, told “Chicago Today” in an interview. “We feel your presence every day.”

Moss has never been shy about her love for the Cubs, revealing in previous interviews she channeled the stress of the team’s World Series run for her acting. She even said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that she had a special Cubs bonnet made.

But it’s not just Moss who is a Chicago fan.

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia on the show, revealed she too has a history of living in the city.

“There’s no place like it, you know?” she told “Chicago Today.” “I mean, there’s communities there. There just are. They’re not five zillion miles high. I love New York, no offense, but I just remember that sense of community.”

The highly anticipated Season 4 of Handmaid’s Tale launched on April 28, and while Chicago had been a part of the dystopian show’s plot for some time, the city is an even bigger star this season.

But the coronavirus pandemic changed the original plans for the season, according to cast members.

Joseph Fiennes, known on the shot as Commander Fred Waterford, said the pandemic restricted group scenes, changing the dynamic of the filming.

“Essentially it’s two actors in a room,” he said. “That has afforded great, wonderful performances from a stellar cast and some newcomers.”