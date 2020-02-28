Chicago Today
Tell Me More: Details From This Week’s Show

If you're craving more, here are some links to organizations that were featured, extra information about the segments

Did you catch this week's "Chicago Today" show?

If you're craving more, here are some links to organizations that were featured, extra information about the segments and more to quench your thirst until next Friday.

Soul Harbour Ranch

Want more mini-horses? Who doesn't?! You can find out more on the mini therapy horses featured here.

For a look at some of their upcoming events, click here.

Chicago Polar Plunge 2020

Brrrr! For information on this weekend's Polar Plunge, click here.

Rock Bottom Fire Chief Chili Cook Off

Want to taste test yourself? Click here for more on the event.

Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020

For more on this event from Instituto Cervantes, Old Town School of Folk Music and City Winery, click here.

indoor plants Jan 31

Tips to Ensure Your Indoor Plants Are Living Their Best Lives

spiaggia Feb 7

Spiaggia Chef Shares Popular Risotto Recipe From New Menu

This article tagged under:

chicago todaypolar plungechili cook offflamencoflamenco festival
