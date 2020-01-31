Super Bowl Recipes That Are Sure to Score This Weekend

Looking to score big in the food category with your friends and family at a Super Bowl party this weekend?

Look no further. We've got some easy recipes that are sure to have you doing a touchdown dance at the snack table.

MATT’S MAGIC MEATY QUESO

Ingredients:

1 lb Ground Turkey

16 oz Velveeta Cheese cubed

2 tbsp Garlic chopped

1 medium Onion chopped

4 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tbsp Capers

1 pkg Taco Seasoning

1 pkg Ranch Seasoning

8 oz Salsa

3 cups Spinach

1 bag Tortilla Chips

Directions:

In a large skillet, sauté chopped onion in olive oil on medium heat until onion is soft

Add garlic to sautéed onion and heat for one minute

Add turkey meat and heat until completely browned

Add ranch seasoning, tacos seasoning, salsa, capers and Velveeta, stir until cheese is completely melted

Add spinach and stir till wilted

Serve in skillet while bubbling hot with tortilla chips

MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

2 bags Trader Joe’s meatballs

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

About a can+ of white wine

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Worchester Sauce

Directions:

Mix together soup, wine, a couple shakes of salt & a couple shakes of Worchester.

Pour over meatballs and heat in the oven or a crock pot, stirring occasionally (I prefer the oven, but the crock pot travels!)

MONKEY BREAD

Ingredients:

32 oz biscuit dough (2 16 oz containers)

8 oz cream cheese

Dark Chocolate chips

1 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup walnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F

Cut biscuits in half & cube the cream cheese (32 pieces)

Flatten each biscuit and place one cube of cream cheese & a few chocolate chips in the center of each. Fold the biscuit dough around the cream cheese and chocolate and form into a ball.

In a large plastic bag combine white sugar and cinnamon. Add 6-8 dough balls, seal the bag and shake until well-coated. Repeat for the remainder of the stuffed dough pieces.

In a microwave safe bowl add brown sugar and butter. Microwave on high for 70 seconds – stopping halfway to stir. Remove from microwave and stir until it reaches a caramel consistency.

In a greased Bundt pan, sprinkle half of the walnuts, half the dough pieces, and drizzle half the caramel glaze. Repeat with remaining walnuts, dough and glaze.

Bake for 30-35 minutes.

Remove from oven and turn upside down onto a plate to cool for 10 minutes before lifting off the pan (this way the warm glaze runs back through and fully coats all the bread)

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Ingredients:

2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

½ cup ranch dressing

½ cup Franks Hot Sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F

Mix all ingredients in a bowl

Scoop into shallow baking dish

Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated

Serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies

BACON WRAPPED DATES WITH GOAT CHEESE

Ingredients:

6 ounces goat cheese

24 Medjool dates

12 slices thinly sliced bacon, cut in half

Directions: