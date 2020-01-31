Super Bowl Recipes That Are Sure to Score This Weekend

Looking to score big in the food category with your friends and family at a Super Bowl party this weekend?
Look no further. We've got some easy recipes that are sure to have you doing a touchdown dance at the snack table.
MATT’S MAGIC MEATY QUESO
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Ground Turkey
- 16 oz Velveeta Cheese cubed
- 2 tbsp Garlic chopped
- 1 medium Onion chopped
- 4 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 tbsp Capers
- 1 pkg Taco Seasoning
- 1 pkg Ranch Seasoning
- 8 oz Salsa
- 3 cups Spinach
- 1 bag Tortilla Chips
Directions:
- In a large skillet, sauté chopped onion in olive oil on medium heat until onion is soft
- Add garlic to sautéed onion and heat for one minute
- Add turkey meat and heat until completely browned
- Add ranch seasoning, tacos seasoning, salsa, capers and Velveeta, stir until cheese is completely melted
- Add spinach and stir till wilted
- Serve in skillet while bubbling hot with tortilla chips
MEATBALLS
Ingredients:
- 2 bags Trader Joe’s meatballs
- 2 cans cream of mushroom soup
- About a can+ of white wine
- Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- Worchester Sauce
Directions:
- Mix together soup, wine, a couple shakes of salt & a couple shakes of Worchester.
- Pour over meatballs and heat in the oven or a crock pot, stirring occasionally (I prefer the oven, but the crock pot travels!)
MONKEY BREAD
Ingredients:
- 32 oz biscuit dough (2 16 oz containers)
- 8 oz cream cheese
- Dark Chocolate chips
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Cut biscuits in half & cube the cream cheese (32 pieces)
- Flatten each biscuit and place one cube of cream cheese & a few chocolate chips in the center of each. Fold the biscuit dough around the cream cheese and chocolate and form into a ball.
- In a large plastic bag combine white sugar and cinnamon. Add 6-8 dough balls, seal the bag and shake until well-coated. Repeat for the remainder of the stuffed dough pieces.
- In a microwave safe bowl add brown sugar and butter. Microwave on high for 70 seconds – stopping halfway to stir. Remove from microwave and stir until it reaches a caramel consistency.
- In a greased Bundt pan, sprinkle half of the walnuts, half the dough pieces, and drizzle half the caramel glaze. Repeat with remaining walnuts, dough and glaze.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Remove from oven and turn upside down onto a plate to cool for 10 minutes before lifting off the pan (this way the warm glaze runs back through and fully coats all the bread)
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Ingredients:
- 2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese
- ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- ½ cup Franks Hot Sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl
- Scoop into shallow baking dish
- Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated
- Serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies
BACON WRAPPED DATES WITH GOAT CHEESE
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces goat cheese
- 24 Medjool dates
- 12 slices thinly sliced bacon, cut in half
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400F
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper
- Carefully split the dates in half lengthwise (don't cut the date all the way) and remove the pit
- Stuff each date with goat cheese, then pinch edges to seal
- Wrap each date with bacon and place on the prepared baking sheet with the seam side down, lightly season with salt
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is crisping
- Serve warm or at room temperature with toothpicks