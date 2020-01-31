Chicago Today
Super Bowl Recipes

Super Bowl Recipes That Are Sure to Score This Weekend

Looking to score big in the food category with your friends and family at a Super Bowl party this weekend?

Look no further. We've got some easy recipes that are sure to have you doing a touchdown dance at the snack table.

MATT’S MAGIC MEATY QUESO

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Ground Turkey
  • 16 oz Velveeta Cheese cubed
  • 2 tbsp Garlic chopped
  • 1 medium Onion chopped
  • 4 tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1 tbsp Capers
  • 1 pkg Taco Seasoning
  • 1 pkg Ranch Seasoning
  • 8 oz Salsa
  • 3 cups Spinach
  • 1 bag Tortilla Chips

Directions:

  • In a large skillet, sauté chopped onion in olive oil on medium heat until onion is soft
  • Add garlic to sautéed onion and heat for one minute
  • Add turkey meat and heat until completely browned
  • Add ranch seasoning, tacos seasoning, salsa, capers and Velveeta, stir until cheese is completely melted
  • Add spinach and stir till wilted
  • Serve in skillet while bubbling hot with tortilla chips

MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

  • 2 bags Trader Joe’s meatballs
  • 2 cans cream of mushroom soup
  • About a can+ of white wine
  • Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
  • Worchester Sauce

Directions:

  • Mix together soup, wine, a couple shakes of salt & a couple shakes of Worchester.
  • Pour over meatballs and heat in the oven or a crock pot, stirring occasionally (I prefer the oven, but the crock pot travels!)

MONKEY BREAD

Ingredients:

  • 32 oz biscuit dough (2 16 oz containers)
  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • Dark Chocolate chips
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup walnuts

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350F
  • Cut biscuits in half & cube the cream cheese (32 pieces)
  • Flatten each biscuit and place one cube of cream cheese & a few chocolate chips in the center of each. Fold the biscuit dough around the cream cheese and chocolate and form into a ball.
  • In a large plastic bag combine white sugar and cinnamon. Add 6-8 dough balls, seal the bag and shake until well-coated. Repeat for the remainder of the stuffed dough pieces.
  • In a microwave safe bowl add brown sugar and butter. Microwave on high for 70 seconds – stopping halfway to stir. Remove from microwave and stir until it reaches a caramel consistency.
  • In a greased Bundt pan, sprinkle half of the walnuts, half the dough pieces, and drizzle half the caramel glaze. Repeat with remaining walnuts, dough and glaze.
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and turn upside down onto a plate to cool for 10 minutes before lifting off the pan (this way the warm glaze runs back through and fully coats all the bread)

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Ingredients:

  • 2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese
  • ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
  • ½ cup ranch dressing
  • ½ cup Franks Hot Sauce

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350F
  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl
  • Scoop into shallow baking dish
  • Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated
  • Serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies

BACON WRAPPED DATES WITH GOAT CHEESE

Ingredients:

  • 6 ounces goat cheese
  • 24 Medjool dates
  • 12 slices thinly sliced bacon, cut in half

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400F
  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper
  • Carefully split the dates in half lengthwise (don't cut the date all the way) and remove the pit
  • Stuff each date with goat cheese, then pinch edges to seal
  • Wrap each date with bacon and place on the prepared baking sheet with the seam side down, lightly season with salt
  • Bake for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is crisping
  • Serve warm or at room temperature with toothpicks

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl Recipes
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us