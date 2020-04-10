Stay-at-Home Activities for Date Nights

Looking for ways to spice things up while stuck in isolation?
Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, shared some tips with "Chicago Today" for getting you through self-quarantine.
Here's what she recommends:
- Game night at home! Ex: Scrabble, Charades, Texas Hold’em, Name That Tune
- Make TikToks together!
- Plan a staycation - if you missed a spring break vacation or have a dream place to go, have a themed night around that place! If you want to go to Greece, make Greek food, play Greek music (Spotify is great), and wear your most Greek outfits. You can put Greek images on your TV - and bam, you're having dinner at the Acropolis!
- Play 2 Truths and a Lie!