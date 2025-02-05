Recipes: Cheese Maven shares 3 easy ways to elevate your Super Bowl dishes

Anytime Cheesy Quiche

By the Cheese Maven

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Total Time: 45 mins

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

1/3 cup onion, diced and cooked

1 pkg frozen spinach, drained and thawed

1 cup frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and diced

2 cups half and half

1 cup Bisquick mix (GF or regular)*

4 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red Chile flakes

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Chopped fresh or dried parsley, if desired

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C). Spray a 10-inch pie plate or 8x8 pan with nonstick cooking spray or butter and set aside.

Chop and cook onion (3-4 mins), add to pie plate or pan, along with spinach, artichokes and gruyere.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, and seasonings. Add Bisquick and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Pour the egg mixture into the pie plate. Sprinkle Parm on top, along with parsley, if desired. It's OK if some of it sinks!

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35-40 minutes. If the quiche top browns too quickly, loosely cover it with aluminum foil.

Let cool completely. Cut into squares or triangles. Can also easily be made in muffin pans, with same methodology. *GF Bisquick creates a slightly chewier texture.

White Cheddar Chicken Chili

By the Cheese Maven

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 45 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 teaspoons butter

1 onion (about 8 oz), peeled and diced

1 yellow bell pepper (8 oz), stemmed, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh jalapeño chile

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 can (15 oz) cream-style corn

1 can (7 oz) diced mild green chiles

2 cups whole milk or half and half

1 can (15 oz) navy beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups shredded or diced cooked chicken

Salt and pepper

2 cups shredded aged white cheddar cheese

(Kerrygold, Prairie Breeze, Widmer's, etc)

Instructions:

In a large pan, combine butter, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño chile. Stir often over high heat until onion is transparent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin, salt, pepper, corn, green chiles, milk, and beans. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, to blend flavors, about 10 minutes. Stir in chicken. Check for seasoning. (may need more salt and pepper) Stir in the cheddar cheese and serve immediately.

Use any garnish you like, but I prefer more shredded cheese, crushed corn chips, sour cream and cilantro.

Note: an easy shortcut is to use cooked, shredded rotisserie chicken. You can also dice the chicken raw and cook it in the very beginning, with butter, and remove when cooked. Cook the veggies in the chicken drippings and browned bits. It will make soup even more delicious. (If you cook the Chicken this way, add back into the soup just before serving.)

Green Chile Queso

By the Cheese Maven

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Servings: 6 to 10

Ingredients:

2 large Poblano chiles

1/2 pound white American cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 pound Monterey Jack cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic, about 1 medium clove

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon (veggie if desired)

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

5 ounces evaporated milk

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons finely chopped scallions

Kosher salt, to taste

(*May add cooked, diced bacon, breakfast sausage or Mexican chorizo)

Instructions:

Roast Poblanos over an open flame on a gas stove or grill until skins are completely charred. Place in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let sit until cooled, 5-10 minutes. Peel off charred skins; remove stems and seed. Dice roasted peppers and set aside.

Place cubed cheese in a medium bowl and toss with cornstarch until evenly coated.

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Stir in garlic, cumin, chipotle chili powder, and cayenne pepper and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in evaporated milk and chopped poblano chilies and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add in cheese. Stir constantly until cheese is melted and smooth. Stir in cilantro and scallions. Season with salt to taste. (If adding any cooked meat, add it here.) Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately- or pour into a crock pot, set to "keep warm". Serve with tortilla chips!

Note: Makes amazing leftovers- mixed into scrambled eggs, on a baked potato, on top of tamales, etc!