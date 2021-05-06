Recipe to Try: Lamb Ragu from Rose Mary in Chicago

Are you trying to plan your meal for tonight?
Look no further than this perfect recipe from Rose Mary!
Lamb Ragu Mafaldine Abruzzi
3# ground lamb
2 28oz cans tomato purée
6 cloves garlic
1 pound jimmy nardello or baby bell peppers, stemmed but whole
1 white onion, small dice
1c chopped parsley
.25# ground parmigiano reggiano
2oz olive oil
1oz hungarian smoked paprika
1# bucatini pasta
- Heat olive oil in a large dutch oven.
- Add lamb and cook until brown.
- Add onions, garlic, and paprika, then add peppers. Sweat for a few minutes and add in
tomatoes.
- Let slow cook, stirring every once in a while, for 45-60 minutes, until peppers are soft
and sweet.
- Season with salt.
- Boil bucatini in seasoned water.
- Combine with sauce and chopped parsley.
- Plate and serve with parmigiano reggiano on top.