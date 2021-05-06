Chicago Today

Recipe to Try: Lamb Ragu from Rose Mary in Chicago

Lamb Ragu Mafaldine Abruzzi

3# ground lamb
2 28oz cans tomato purée
6 cloves garlic
1 pound jimmy nardello or baby bell peppers, stemmed but whole
1 white onion, small dice
1c chopped parsley
.25# ground parmigiano reggiano
2oz olive oil
1oz hungarian smoked paprika
1# bucatini pasta

  1. Heat olive oil in a large dutch oven.
  2. Add lamb and cook until brown.
  3. Add onions, garlic, and paprika, then add peppers. Sweat for a few minutes and add in
    tomatoes.
  4. Let slow cook, stirring every once in a while, for 45-60 minutes, until peppers are soft
    and sweet.
  5. Season with salt.
  6. Boil bucatini in seasoned water.
  7. Combine with sauce and chopped parsley.
  8. Plate and serve with parmigiano reggiano on top.

