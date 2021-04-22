Oscar-Themed Drink Recipes Worthy of an Award

Looking for some delicious libations to enjoy on Oscar night?

Look no further than these perfect recipes from Chicago Today. Enjoy!

Red Carpet Reveal

- 1 oz Noble Oak Bourbon

- .5 oz 100%agave mezcal

- .5 oz Luxardo Amaro Abano

- .75 oz fresh lemon juice

- .75 oz 1:1 simple syrup*

- 2 large strawberries muddled

- 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Muddle strawberries in tin after cutting off stem, add ingredients, shake, strain and serve up

*Simple Syrup:

Mix 1 cup sugar into 1 cup warm water until dissolved

Golden Statue

- 1.25 oz Glenrothes 12 yr Single Malt Scotch

- .25 oz Oloroso Sherry wine

- .5 oz fresh lemon juice

- .5 oz 1:1 vanilla syrup*

- 1 dash Regan’s orange bitters

- top with champagne

Mix all ingredients except for champagne in a shaker, shake and strain into flute, top with champagne and garnish with edible gold and a raspberry

*Vanilla syrup

Cut open a vanilla bean and scrape 1/2 of its paste into 1:1 simple syrup. Stir and let sit for 24 hours, strain and keep in refrigerator for up to 1 month

Tinsel Town Tux

- 1 oz Brugal Xtra Dry white rum

- .75 oz Cachaca

- .25 oz fino sherry wine

- .75 oz fresh lime juice

- .5 oz 2:1 honey syrup*

- 2 seeds from a green cardamom pod

- egg white

- black lava salt and mint for garnish

Muddle green cardamom seeds in shaker, add rest of ingredients, close shaker and dry shake. Add ice to shake and shake again. Strain into wine salted wine glass. Mint bow tie for garnish

*honey syrup

Mix 1 cup honey into 1/2 cup warm water until blended together

After Party

- 2 oz Partida Reposado Tequila

- .75 oz Pedro Ximenez sherry wine

- .5 oz Unsweetened cold brew coffee

Add to starting glass, stir, strain over a large rock in rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel oil and insert peel