Chicago Today

the darling

Not Everything Is As It Seems at The Darling: The Secrets and Surprises to Look For

Inside The Darling in Chicago's West Loop, things may not be quite as they appear.

The popular cocktail bar is known for more than just its elegant and unexpected cocktail combinations, with fiery treats and hidden decorations. It's also known for its enchanting decor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The three sections include a "ballroom," a social club and speakeasy of sorts; a library, which offers an intimate dining and drinking experience; and a rose garden, which brings an English garden vibe to Chicago's downtown.

"The Darling I think is an amalgamation of so many beautiful parts of Chicago," owner Sophie Huterstein told NBC's Chicago Today. "You've got such great chefs, such great bartenders and amazing performances and so we thought why not create everything under one roof."

Local

Arlington Heights 2 mins ago

Arlington Heights Bears: How Far NFL Teams Actually Play From Their Namesake Cities

tick bites 5 mins ago

Illinois Health Department Warns Hunters of Tickborne Illnesses as Season Begins

The ballroom is meant to be a speakeasy for people to "escape the city," while the upstairs library has more of a lounge vibe, or as Huterstein calls it, a "classy experience but with DJs and comfortables."

But for those who venture inside, there's a special treat.

"Not all the doors and wall might be exactly what they seem," Huterstein said.

And when guests hear a particular sound in the room, it might be time to pay attention.

"When you hear the grandfather clock, that means something interesting is about to happen," she said.

This article tagged under:

the darlingwest loopbest bars in chicagobest cocktails chicagothings to do chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us