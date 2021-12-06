NBC 5 Lifestyle Show ‘Chicago Today' Goes 5 Days a Week

NBC 5's lifestyle show, "Chicago Today," will begin airing five days a week following the NBC 5 News at 11 a.m. It will now air Monday through Thursday at 11:45 a.m. and Friday’s at 11:30 a.m.

Stream "Chicago Today" LIVE right here beginning at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. Friday.

"This is another way NBC 5 continues to invest in original content that highlights the best of our local communities, businesses, entertainment and of course Chicago’s food," said Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCU Local Chicago.

This holiday season join Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall every weekday for a look at all the festive fun happening around the city and suburbs.

From gift guides for all your shopping needs to cozy cocktails and delicious food, "Chicago Today" is your go-to guide this winter.

Don’t miss all the fun with "Chicago Today," now Monday through Thursday at 11:45 a.m. and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.