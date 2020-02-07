Chicago Today: NBA All-Star Events Happening in the City

The NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching and that means celebrities, athletes, up-and-coming stars and more will descend on Chicago for the festivities.

Here's a look at what's happening across the city as part of the major event:

NBA All-Star FIT Celebration

When: Feb. 13 (Time TBD)

Where: Location TBD

What: NBA members will dedicate newly-refurbished spaces and "engage students in fitness, nutrition and mindfulness activities."

Jr. NBA Day

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14

Where: Navy Pier

What: The Jr. NBA will host 1,000 local youths for basketball clinics with current and former players. There will also be a girls-focused clinic with a panel discussion.

13th Annual NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 14

Where: Location TBD

What: Memebrs of the NBA will bring legends, players, business partners and more together to "complete hands-on services projects and give back."

NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game

When: 4 p.m. CT

Where: Wintrust Arena

What: Special Olympics athletes will face off against each other and alongside current and former NBA and WNBA players.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles

When: 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 14

Where: Wintrust Arena

What: Watch celebrities like Chance the Rapper and Common, along with NBA legends and WNBA players, test their skills on the court in an entertaining matchup.

Building Bridges Through Basketball

When: 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 14

Where: Location TBD

What: The NBA will dedicate a new basketball court and host a celebration in Chicago.

Rising Stars

When: 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 14

Where: United Center

What: Fans can watch the league's top first and second-year players as they compete on the court.

NBA Crossover at Navy Pier

When: Feb. 14-16

Where: Navy Pier

What: Navy Pier will be transformed into a "fan destination" with customized experiences, retail offerings, player appearances and more. Tickets available for $20 here.

International Youth Camp: Basketball Without Borders

When: Feb. 14-16

Where: Quest Multisport

What: NBA and FIBA bring together top high school prospects from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe to learn from NBA players, coaches and legends.

NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day

When: 9:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 15 (practice begins at 12 p.m._

Where: Wintrust Arena

What: Fans will have an opportunity to see some of the NBA's biggest stars as they are interviewed by the media. NBA legends and celebrities will offer autograph and photo opportunities along with mascots and dance teams. Then, players and coaches will hold a practice ahead of the big game.

Gatorade Jr. NBA Invitational Girls and Boys Finals

When: 4 p.m. on Feb. 15

Where: Wintrust Arena

What: Semifinal winners from the Gatorade JR. NBA All-Star Invitational will compete in the championship game. Winning teams qualify for the Jr. NBA Global Championship Midwest Regional.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

When: 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 15

Where: United Center

What: Four competitions featuring some of the NBA's best players. Events will feature skills challenges and three-point and slam dunk contests.

69th NBA All-Star Game