‘Love is Blind’ Star Mark Cuevas Shares Top Breakup Movies

Netflix's hit show "Love is Blind" featured a lot of romance and a lot of breakups.

"Chicago Today" caught up with Chicago star Mark Cuevas, one of the show's most popular contestants. Cuevas suffered one of the toughest breakups on the show, and remains single, he said.

As he continues his quest for love, he decided to share some of his top breakup films. And "Chicago Today" hosts Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall joined in.

Mark Cuevas Top Breakup Films

1) Forgetting Sarah Marshall

2) The Breakup

3) Hitch

4) Wedding Crashers

5) 50 First Dates 

Cortney’s Top 5 Breakup Movies

  1. Waiting to Exhale (car fire scene)
  2. Boomerang
  3. When Harry Met Sally
  4. Love and Basketball
  5. Say Anything (Boombox scene)

Matt’s Top 5 Breakup Flicks

  1. Bridesmaids
  2. My Best Friend’s Wedding
  3. Love Actually
  4. Pretty Woman
  5. As Good As It Gets

