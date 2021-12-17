Chicago Today

chicago gifts

Local Holiday Gift Guide: Last-Minute Ideas You Can Get Right Here in Chicago

What's better than finding the perfect last-minute gift for the ones you love?

Supporting a local business at the same time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Chicago Today put together a list of places to shop locally if you're still looking for a special something to give this holiday season.

Shop local with the Chicago Today Holiday Gift Guide:

The Guildhttps://theguild.global/
Timeless Toys Ltdhttps://timelesstoys.com/
ALEXANDRA MARKS JEWELRYhttps://alexandramarksjewelry.com/
MKPhttps://www.mkpchicago.com/shop/p/hiemuu6zwhilqen444fyq5mz0sxu88-th94n
Here Here Markethttps://hereheremarket.com/collections/gifts
The Tie Barhttps://www.thetiebar.com/
LUXXE|HONORhttps://luxxehonor.com/collections/holiday-bundles
BBQ AUTHORITYhttps://www.bbq-authority.com/
Chitown Clothingchitownclothing.com

More From Chicago Today

gift guide Dec 9

Chicago Today Reveals Its Big Ticket Holiday Gift Guide

The Sacred Succulent Dec 7

Holiday DIY: Create Fun Ornaments With Mini Succulents

This article tagged under:

chicago giftsshop local chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us