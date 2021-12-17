Local Holiday Gift Guide: Last-Minute Ideas You Can Get Right Here in Chicago

What's better than finding the perfect last-minute gift for the ones you love?
Supporting a local business at the same time.
Chicago Today put together a list of places to shop locally if you're still looking for a special something to give this holiday season.
Shop local with the Chicago Today Holiday Gift Guide:
|The Guild
|https://theguild.global/
|Timeless Toys Ltd
|https://timelesstoys.com/
|ALEXANDRA MARKS JEWELRY
|https://alexandramarksjewelry.com/
|MKP
|https://www.mkpchicago.com/shop/p/hiemuu6zwhilqen444fyq5mz0sxu88-th94n
|Here Here Market
|https://hereheremarket.com/collections/gifts
|The Tie Bar
|https://www.thetiebar.com/
|LUXXE|HONOR
|https://luxxehonor.com/collections/holiday-bundles
|BBQ AUTHORITY
|https://www.bbq-authority.com/
|Chitown Clothing
|chitownclothing.com