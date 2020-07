List of Summer Beers to Quench Your Thirst in Chicago

Looking for a good beer to enjoy this summer in Chicago?

Chicago Today put together this list of summer ales to try. Check it out below:

Revolution Brewery

Rosa: https://revbrew.com/beer/seasonals/rosa-hibiscus-ale

Ghost Ride: https://revbrew.com/beer/seasonals/ghost-ride

Freedom of Speach: https://revbrew.com/beer/session-sour/freedom-of-speach

Whiner Beer

Flaming Prince https://www.whinerbeer.com/flamingo-prince

Polly https://www.whinerbeer.com/polly

Monsieur Monster https://www.whinerbeer.com/monsieur-monster

Elevator https://www.whinerbeer.com/elevator

Sketchbook Brewing

Cumulus Hefeweizen http://www.sketchbookbrewing.com/2019-beer-index-beta

Grodziskie http://www.sketchbookbrewing.com/2019-beer-index-beta