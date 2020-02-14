‘The Voice’ Finalist Katie Kadan Set for Major Chicago Concert

Chicago singer Katie Kadan, who rose to stardom as she became a finalist on hit NBC show "The Voice," will host her first major performance in the city since her appearance on the competition.

Katie Kadan talked to NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter at the Museum of Broadcast Communications Thursday evening about her trying out for "The Voice" and her experience on the show.

Kadan has returned to Chicago in the months since the show's season ended, where she has starred in intimate performances and answered fan questions. Now, she's set to perform at the House of Blues with special guests Tamarie T and The Elektra Kumpany.

The event marks her first public concert since she made her international debut, the venue states.

Tickets are available via Live Nation for $13 to $33.