Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Real Thoughts About Michael Myers, the Secret Behind the Mask

There's more to the story behind the iconic Michael Myers mask, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed.

Speaking to NBC's Chicago Today, Curtis said the original mask was actually created in 1978 using one of William Shatner's Star Trek masks.

"You know, it was in 1978, a William Shatner Star Trek mask that they spray painted white," Curtis said. "They needed in March, in 1978, they needed a rubber mask of a human."

Curtis, who stars in the new "Halloween Kills" film being released on Friday in cinemas and on Peacock, said while the mask is shaped from a human face, she thinks it's the featureless elements that make Myers so frightening.

"I think the fact that Michael Myers is this enigmatic, featureless human allows you to put into that anything you want to attribute to that the terrifies you," she said.

Curtis, 62, said that while she doesn't enjoy being scared at her age, she is far from a Halloween hater.

"So listen, I feel like there are two types of people in the world: people who love Halloween and can't wait for it, or people who hate it, which can't do it," she said. "How could I ever hate the very thing that has given me everything in my life from my, you know, professional life, my ability to make a living as a 62-year-old actress? And honestly... the people that I have met who love this movie, who loved this classic tale of evil and good - I would never be on the 'I hate Halloween.'"

“Halloween Kills” picks up at the moment David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween” ended. Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) is bleeding out from a neck wound. Michael Myers is burning in a basement and Curtis’ Laurie Strode is riding in the back of a pickup truck to the hospital with her guts literally spilling out alongside her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“In the ‘Halloween Kills’ movie the Strode family has come together,” Curtis explained. “They are the warriors now for Laurie. Laurie is a wounded warrior, they are walking point for Laurie.”

Curtis told NBC this week “Halloween Kills” dives further into the relationships of these characters and gives fans more reason to care about their fate.

“I think what was magical about the 1978 movie is that you met these girls, walking down the street for 15 minutes before anything happens,” Curtis said. “There’s something beautiful about seeing people in a relationship before you introduce something terrifying.”