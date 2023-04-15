A Guide to Rooftop Bars and Patios With One More Day of Summer Weather

With Saturday's temperatures providing summer-like weather for one more day before temperatures drastically cool down, many Chicagoans are looking to get outside and soak in the pleasant weather.
For many, there's no better way to do that than to visit a rooftop bar or restaurant with a patio to enjoy a meal and a drink outside in gorgeous weather.
There's no shortage of options around the city, so to help narrow down your search, NBC 5's Chicago Today put together a list of some of their go-to spots around Chicago.
Here are 27 picks:
BLVD Steakhouse
Location: 817 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
RPM Seafood
Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Pizzeria Portofino
Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Vu Rooftop
Location: 133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
Location: 1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
London House
Location: 85 E Wacker Dr 22nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60601
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Grant Park Bistro
Location: 800 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
The Duck Inn
Location: 2701 S Eleanor St, Chicago, IL 60608
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Cindy's Rooftop
Location: 12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Offshore Rooftop
Location: 1000 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Château Carbide
Location: 230 N Michigan Ave 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Aba
Location: 302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
The J. Parker
Location: 1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Z Bar
Location: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Reggies Rooftop Deck
Location: 2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616
Reservations: None. First come, first served.
Roots Handmade Pizza - South Loop
Location: 744 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Lonesome Rose
Location: 2101 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
Location: 2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Sidetrack
Location: 3349 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657
Reservations: None.
Taxim
Location: 1558 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Big Star
Wrigleyville location: 3640 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Wicker Park location: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Frontier
Location: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
El Barco Mariscos
Location: 1035 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Reservations: None.
Piccolo Sogno
Location: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Avli on the Park
Location: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Gibson's Italia
Locations: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606
Reservations: Yes. Available here.
Location: 854 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Reservations: Yes. Available here.