A Guide to Rooftop Bars and Patios With One More Day of Summer Weather

With Saturday's temperatures providing summer-like weather for one more day before temperatures drastically cool down, many Chicagoans are looking to get outside and soak in the pleasant weather.

For many, there's no better way to do that than to visit a rooftop bar or restaurant with a patio to enjoy a meal and a drink outside in gorgeous weather.

There's no shortage of options around the city, so to help narrow down your search, NBC 5's Chicago Today put together a list of some of their go-to spots around Chicago.

Here are 27 picks:

BLVD Steakhouse

Location: 817 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

RPM Seafood

Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic give Matt and Cortney a tour inside RPM Seafood, the Rancic’s hot new Chicago riverfront restaurant. Check out the food, drinks and more!

Pizzeria Portofino

Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Vu Rooftop

Location: 133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Location: 1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

London House

Location: 85 E Wacker Dr 22nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Grant Park Bistro

Location: 800 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

The Duck Inn

Location: 2701 S Eleanor St, Chicago, IL 60608

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Cindy's Rooftop

Location: 12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Offshore Rooftop

Location: 1000 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Château Carbide

Location: 230 N Michigan Ave 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Aba

Location: 302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

We invited Top Chef winner and the executive chef at Aba Cj Jacobson to take us through some of the delicious Mediterranean dishes they have to offer whether you take-out or dine-in at their rooftop patio.

The J. Parker

Location: 1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Z Bar

Location: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Reggies Rooftop Deck

Location: 2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616

Reservations: None. First come, first served.

Roots Handmade Pizza - South Loop

Location: 744 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Lonesome Rose

Location: 2101 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Parson's Chicken and Fish

Location: 2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Sidetrack

Location: 3349 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

Reservations: None.

Taxim

Location: 1558 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Big Star

Wrigleyville location: 3640 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Wicker Park location: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Go fo the tacos, stay for the drinks. Explore Wicker Park and stop at Big Star for some fresh and delicious drinks.

Frontier

Location: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

El Barco Mariscos

Location: 1035 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: None.

Piccolo Sogno

Location: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Avli on the Park

Location: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Gibson's Italia

Locations: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Location: 854 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.