Chicago Today
grocery shopping

Grocery Store Trip Tips: Things to Do Before You Go and Which Foods You Should Buy or Leave

Dr. Britt Burton-Freeman, chair of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the Illinois Institute of Technology, shares tips for making grocery trips less stressful

A cashier wearing a face shield bags groceries for a customer at the Local Market Foods store in Chicago, Illinois, on April 8, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Going to the grocery store can be extra stressful right now.

"Chicago Today" spoke with Dr. Britt Burton-Freeman, chair of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the Illinois Institute of Technology, about tips for making grocery trips a little easier and which foods you should buy or leave.

Here's his advice:

What to Do Before You Leave for the Grocery Store

1) Take stock of what you have in your pantries, refrigerators and medicine cabinets to know what we need.

2) Make a list

3) Don’t forget to check for expired medications and put what you need for pain, cold, and injury on the list. You should have Band-Aids, pain medication and rubbing alcohol at the very least.

4) Find a familiar grocery store you can go to

5) Have a plan on which aisles you want to go into and what brands you will get to minimize your time there.

Top Foods to Grab

  1. Yogurt
  2. Canned tomatoes/beans
  3. Peanut Butter
  4. Apples/oranges

Top Foods to Leave behind

  1. Soda
  2. Cookies
  3. Packaged Goods
  4. Fresh Meats

Movie Marathon 21 mins ago

Want to Feel Like You’re at a Party While Social Distancing? Binge-Watch These Movies

stay-at-home 1 hour ago

Stay-at-Home Activities for Date Nights

This article tagged under:

grocery shoppingcoronavirusshoppingIllinois Institute of Technologytips
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us