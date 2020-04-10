Grocery Store Trip Tips: Things to Do Before You Go and Which Foods You Should Buy or Leave

Going to the grocery store can be extra stressful right now.

"Chicago Today" spoke with Dr. Britt Burton-Freeman, chair of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the Illinois Institute of Technology, about tips for making grocery trips a little easier and which foods you should buy or leave.

Here's his advice:

What to Do Before You Leave for the Grocery Store

1) Take stock of what you have in your pantries, refrigerators and medicine cabinets to know what we need.

2) Make a list

3) Don’t forget to check for expired medications and put what you need for pain, cold, and injury on the list. You should have Band-Aids, pain medication and rubbing alcohol at the very least.

4) Find a familiar grocery store you can go to

5) Have a plan on which aisles you want to go into and what brands you will get to minimize your time there.

Top Foods to Grab

Yogurt Canned tomatoes/beans Peanut Butter Apples/oranges

Top Foods to Leave behind